Wainright finished Thursday's 116-107 loss to the Hawks with 17 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals over 32 minutes.

Wainright played a season-high 32 minutes off the bench Thursday night. The Suns were down to only nine active players, and the second year forward delivered with the opportunity. His 17 points were a season-high and he recorded some excellent defensive numbers, including three steals and two blocks. This kind of situation is only temporary for him though, so fantasy managers need not look too much into this performance, especially if Phoenix is at full strength for Friday night's game.