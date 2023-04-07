Wainright closed Thursday's 119-115 win over Denver with no counting stats in three minutes.

Wainwright was barely noticeable in the win, failing to score for the second straight game. With the team now fully healthy, Wainwright finds himself on the fringe of the rotation. Much like the majority of teams at the moment, the Suns could make the decision to rest a few of their main guys before the season is done, affording Wainwright an expanded role. Should this happen, he could be worth a look in slightly deeper formats.