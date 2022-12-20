Wainright provided eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Monday's 130-104 win over the Lakers.
Wainright benefitted from the Suns jumping out to a large lead, handling his most playing time since Dec. 4 against the Spurs (28 minutes). The Baylor product tied his best mark of the season with eight points and also turned in his best rebounding performance since Nov. 20.
More News
-
Suns' Ish Wainright: Returns to bench role•
-
Suns' Ish Wainright: Making first career start•
-
Suns' Ish Wainright: Perfect from floor in win•
-
Suns' Ish Wainright: Pulls down seven boards Sunday•
-
Suns' Ish Wainright: Makes season debut in garbage time•
-
Suns' Ish Wainright: Lifted from injury report•