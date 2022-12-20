Wainright provided eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Monday's 130-104 win over the Lakers.

Wainright benefitted from the Suns jumping out to a large lead, handling his most playing time since Dec. 4 against the Spurs (28 minutes). The Baylor product tied his best mark of the season with eight points and also turned in his best rebounding performance since Nov. 20.