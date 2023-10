Wainright (calf) will not play Sunday, reports Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com.

The severity of Wainright's calf strain is undetermined, but he will be unavailable Sunday. The 29-year-old is a candidate to suit up in future preseason contests if he can get healthy. In the meantime, Keita Bates-Diop and Bol Bol could be due for larger roles.