Wainright recorded three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while playing the final 1:26 of Wednesday's 130-119 win over the Warriors.

The Suns built a 15-point lead with a minute and a half left in the contest, prompting head coach Monty Williams to take his regulars out of the game while allowing non-rotation players like Wainright to see the court. The limited action off the bench actually marked Wainright's season debut, as he had either not played in a coach's decision or was out due to personal reasons or a lower-back injury through the Suns' first 13 games of the campaign.