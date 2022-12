Wainright is starting Monday's contest against the Mavericks.

The 28-year-old forward will officially enter the starting lineup for the first time in his career Monday. With Torrey Craig (groin) on the sidelines over the Suns' previous two games, Wainright has averaged 8.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 23.5 minutes per game while coming off the bench. Wainright is in a great spot to continue to see increased playing time as he enters' Phoneix's starting five.