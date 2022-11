Wainright produced six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 12 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 win over the Lakers.

Wainright attempted just two field goals during Tuesday's victory, but he converted on both of those three-point attempts to log a season-high six points. Although Wainright has rejoined the team after missing the start of the year due to a back injury and personal reasons, he's unlikely to be a consistent fantasy contributor.