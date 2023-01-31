Wainright closed Monday's 114-106 victory over the Raptors with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 20 minutes.

Wainright played 20-plus minutes for just the ninth time this season and submitted one of his best overall performances of the campaign. The two-way forward's role has fluctuated this season, but he's never garnered a large enough role to be fantasy relevant.