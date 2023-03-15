Wainright racked up eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 loss to the Bucks.

Wainwright played his most minutes since Feb. 10, but it didn't help him produce a fantasy-friendly line, though he did tie his season high with two blocks. He's appeared in 18 straight games and is averaging 5.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in 17.1 minutes during that stretch. Wainwright figures to continue garnering a solid reserve role while Kevin Durant (ankle) is out, but barring multiple injuries, it's safe to leave Wainwright on the waiver wire in standard leagues.