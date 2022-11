Wainright finished with three points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Sunday's 116-95 win over the Knicks.

Appearing in just his second game of the season, Wainright played the entire fourth quarter as the Suns blew out the Knicks. He played 45 games last season, averaging 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds and making just 39.4 percent of his shot attempts. He's unlikely to get consistent minutes moving forward but should see more action now that he's healthy.