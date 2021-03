Crowder totaled 17 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 112-111 loss to the Magic.

Crowder scored in double-digits for the fourth straight game, a span in which he has hit a combined 13 triples. While his playing time rarely exceeds 30 minutes, he is doing enough to be considered in standard leagues. The Suns are unlikely to make any major moves at the deadline and so his role appears relatively secure moving forward.