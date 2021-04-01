Crowder posted 10 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and four blocks in Wednesday's win over Chicago.

It was a nice all-around night for Crowder, but the career-best four blocks were easily the highlight. His defensive contributions were a strong boost for those who took a flyer in DFS contests, but Crowder should not be regularly counted on for that level of production. Prior to Wednesday, the veteran had blocked multiple shots only once this season, while logging 30 game with zero blocks.