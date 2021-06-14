Crowder had nine points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and four blocks in Sunday's Game 4 win over Denver.

The veteran drained a pair of threes and nearly had a double-double, but he stole the show on the defensive end, tallying four blocks to tie his season-high. After a rough start to the playoffs, Crowder has found a groove offensively, as he's now hit multiple three-pointers in seven consecutive games. The Marquette product has made at least 50 percent of his attempts in four of the last five contests.