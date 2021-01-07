Crowder tied his season high with 21 points (7-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 123-115 win over the Raptors.

After he was held to 11 points combined on 3-for-1l from the field over the past two games, Crowder recovered nicely on the back of some hot shooting from distance. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, Crowder hasn't shown the ability to consistently turn in these sort of outings, making him more of a streaming option for three-pointers rather than a must-roster player in 12-team leagues.