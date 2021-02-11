Crowder (foot) tallied six points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes Wednesday in the Suns' 125-124 win over the Bucks.

Crowder didn't face any limitations with his minutes in his return from a three-game absence due to a sore right foot. The veteran forward has typically offered his biggest fantasy impact in the three-pointers category, but he came through with a new season high in rebounds Wednesday. Crowder shouldn't be counted on to regularly flirt with double-digit boards, especially with Dario Saric's (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) return on the horizon.