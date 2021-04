Crowder posted five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 106-86 win over the Heat.

Crowder struggled against his former team, but the Suns were still able to get the easy win. He's been inconsistent offensively all season, and Tuesday's performance continues to add to that reputation. This month, Crowder has averaged 10.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 27.6 minutes.