Crowder totaled 19 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocked shot across 29 minutes in a 117-110 win over Atlanta on Tuesday.

Crowder came into the contest having shot just 3-for-20 over his previous two contests, but the veteran forward stepped up to drain five three-pointers against Atlanta, including a clutch trey that sealed the victory with 23 seconds remaining. The 30-year-old has been inconsistent throughout the campaign and is shooting just 40.1 percent from the field, but he has a key role on a Suns team that is currently sitting in second place in the West. Crowder is posting per-game averages of 10.2 points, 5.0 boards and a career-best 2.4 three-pointers.