Crowder posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-101 loss to the Mavericks.

Despite leaving the contest for a moment due to an apparent ankle injury, Crowder scored in double figures for a fourth consecutive contest. The veteran forward has averaged 15.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over the first four games of the series and will look to maintain his solid production during Game 5 on Tuesday.