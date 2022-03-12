Crowder finished with 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 24 minutes Friday in the Suns' 117-112 loss to the Raptors.

After going 8-for-31 (25.8 percent) from the field over the past two contest, Crowder curbed his inefficiency for at least one game. As a player who's heavily reliant on outside shooting from most of his scoring, Crowder's offense may have some volatility from game to game, but he's at least in the midst of one of his good runs of production of late. Thanks to largely to the Suns missing multiple keys players since the All-Star break, Crowder has seen an uptick in volume across the board. Through the first nine contests of the second half, he's averaging 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.9 steals in 29.7 minutes per game. All of those marks are above his season-long averages.