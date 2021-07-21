Crowder notched 15 points (4-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, four steals and a block across 41 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Bucks.

Crowder recorded his second double-double of the series, but that wasn't enough to avoid the defeat in the Finals. Crowder ended the postseason on a strong note, though, as he scored in double digits in each of his last five contests despite not being one of the Suns' main scoring options.