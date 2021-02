Crowder had 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in Friday's win over the Pelicans.

Crowder accounted for six of the Suns' 22 made threes on a night when they shot 58.0 percent from the field and 56.4 percent from downtown as a team. The veteran has now hit 13 three-pointers over his last three contests, and Friday marked the third time this season that Crowder has drilled six threes in a game.