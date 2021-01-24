Crowder notched 21 points (6-15 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in Saturday's double-overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Crowder joined the starting lineup and played a whopping 45 minutes with Devin Booker (hamstring) out of action. The veteran forward did his best Booker impression, tying his season highs with six three-pointers and 21 points. Crowder could get more run as a starter if Booker misses more games, but he is a dicey fantasy option due to his inconsistent play throughout the campaign.