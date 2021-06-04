Crowder finished Thursday's 113-100 Game 6 victory over the Lakers with 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, one steal and two blocked shots over 37 minutes.

For the second straight game, all of Crowder's field-goal attempts came from beyond the arc. That strategy worked fine in Game 6, as the veteran forward knocked down six of his nine tries en route to a series-high 18 points. Crowder also pulled down his most rebounds of the series (eight) before he was ejected late in the fourth quarter. Over the course of the series, the Marquette product averaged 11.5 points, 4.7 boards, 1.2 steals and 2.3 three-pointers per game.