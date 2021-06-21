Crowder had 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in Sunday's Game 1 win over the Clippers.

The veteran wing continues to run hot after his difficult start to the postseason, as he's now knocked down multiple three-pointers in eight consecutive games. In that span, the Marquette product is a combined 27-of-55 (49.1%) from beyond the arc, while adding 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 block per game. At some point, the shooting figures to standardize, but most of Crowder's looks are wide-open in the Suns' free-flowing offense.