Crowder totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt), there rebounds and a steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 111-105 win over the Mavericks.

Crowder displayed some apt sharpshooting on Saturday, with four of his five shots coming from beyond the arc. The Suns have used Crowder effectively at the three by sliding Mikal Bridges into Devin Booker's spot. Although Bridges will likely return to his usual position at small forward when Booker returns, he's done more than enough to earn playing time and should see 25 to 30 minutes with the second unit.