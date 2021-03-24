Crowder scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt) with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in a 110-100 victory over Miami on Tuesday.

Thanks to some efficient shooting, Crowder was able to score in double figures for the fourth time since returning to the starting lineup five games ago. The forward also impacted the game on defense, as he picked up at least one steal and one block for the eighth time this season. In games that Crowder has started this season, he has averaged 11.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.