Crowder scored six points (2-9 FG, 2-9 3Pt) and corralled 12 rebounds across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 117-113 overtime win versus Utah.

All nine of Crowder's shot attempts came from beyond the arc, and he converted only two of them. However, the veteran forward collected his second-highest rebound total of the campaign with 12 boards in the win. Crowder's 40.4 percent field-goal rate can be hard to stomach, but his 2.4 triples per contest make him a low-level fantasy option for managers in need of three-pointers.