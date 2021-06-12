Crowder finished Friday's Game 3 win over Denver with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds.

The veteran wing got of to a disastrous start against the Lakers in Round 1 -- 2-of-20 from three in Games 1 through 3 -- but he's since made a dramatic turnaround from downtown. Crowder has drained at least three three-pointers in each of his last six games, averaging 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 threes and shooting 48.9 percent from deep during that span. While Crowder is prone to wild swings in efficiency, when he's running hot, the Suns are extremely difficult to slow down.