Crowder (not injury related) is on the Suns' inactive list for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Crowder failed to take part in training camp, so this announcement comes as no shock to those who have observed the 32-year-old and his desire to leave Phoenix. It remains to be seen whether Crowder will sit out until he's traded, but this seems to be the case for now.