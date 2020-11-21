Crowder has agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Suns, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The now 30-year-old forward had a strong 2019-20 campaign between the Grizzlies and the Heat, notably playing well in the playoffs with Miami through the NBA Finals. Across the season as a whole, Crowder averaged 10.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.1 steals in 28.8 minutes. With the Suns, he should be in line for a similar role and projects as the team's starting power forward. If he can replicate what he did last season, Crowder will be worth a late-round pick in most fantasy leagues.