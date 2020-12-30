Crowder produced 21 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 111-86 win over the Pelicans.

Crowder had his biggest impact with his new team on a night where the Suns' primary playmakers were floundering. After helping lead the Heat to the Finals last season, the Suns brought in Crowder to fill a much need role at the wing. He delivered on Tuesday with his highest point total yet, despite playing only 21 minutes. The veteran will continue to split time with Cameron Johnson and Dario Saric, but his performance tonight might earn him the bulk of the action.