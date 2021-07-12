Crowder provided 18 points (6-7 FG, 6-7 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes Sunday in the Suns' 120-100 loss to the Bucks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Crowder was the only Suns player who shot effectively from long range, as the rest of the roster went 3-for-24 (12.5 percent) on the night. Strong outings from supporting players like Crowder could be essential if the Suns hope to capture their first NBA championship, but Phoenix will still need more from Devin Booker (10 points on 3-for-14 shooting from the field Sunday) to come away with the title.