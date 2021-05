Crowder had 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and a block in 23 minutes off the bench Friday against the Knicks.

Making his return from an eight-game absence due to a sprained ankle, Crowder showed very few signs of rust, drilling six three-pointers and finishing as a plus-10 off the bench. The Marquette product was a regular starter prior to the injury, and it remains to be seen if he'll win the job back heading into the playoffs.