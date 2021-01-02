Crowder recorded four points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Friday's 106-103 win over the Nuggets.

Crowder's shot wouldn't fall on the second game of a back-to-back set, and he was also in a bit of foul trouble with four personals. On character, Crowder has been up-and-down to begin the campaign, reaching 16-plus points three times and scoring four or fewer points three times. Over the course of the year, Crowder's numbers will even out, which is fine for season-long leagues. He's high-risk, high-reward in DFS formats, however.