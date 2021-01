Crowder posted two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 128-107 loss to the Wizards.

Crowder tied his season low with two points as he couldn't get his shot to fall for the third game in a row. Across the last three games, the 30-year-old has gone just 5-of-20 from the floor for a combined total of 18 points. Crowder has had a difficult time stringing consecutive good performances together through 11 games with his new team.