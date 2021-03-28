Crowder was held to two points (0-9 FG, 0-9 3Pt) in Sunday's win over Charlotte, contributing eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

The 30-year-old had his lowest scoring output since Feb. 28 when he was held scoreless against the Timberwolves. Before Sunday's game, Crowder had been producing top-150 over his past 11 games, averaging 11.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.7 assists while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. He'll look to bounce back Tuesday at home against the Hawks.