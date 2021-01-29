Crowder recorded 16 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's 114-93 win against the Warriors.

Crowder took advantage of open shots and the Warriors' subpar shooting Thursday to log his closest attempt at a double-double with the Suns. He is benefiting from the now three-game absence of Devin Booker (hamstring) by averaging 18.0 points and 7.7 rebounds, precisely 10 points and five rebounds more than what Crowder is posting off the Suns' bench. Crowder has quite high fantasy value at the moment, but it will likely decline once he goes back to the bench following Booker's return.