Crowder suffered a right ankle sprain during Wednesday's win over the 76ers, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Crowder had three points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 13 minutes before exiting with the injury. The 30-year-old should be considered questionable for the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday in Boston.