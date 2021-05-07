site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Jae Crowder: Out Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Crowder (ankle) won't play in Friday's game against New York.
This will be Crowder's ninth straight absence while tending to a right ankle sprain. The veteran last played against the 76ers on April 21.
