Crowder had 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes during a 112-107 preseason loss versus the Lakers on Wednesday.

The game marked Crowder's first for Phoenix after he missed two possible games due to personal reasons. As expected, Crowder is likely to play at the power forward position next to center Deandre Ayton.