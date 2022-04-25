Crowder recorded 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 118-103 loss to the Pelicans.

While the absence of Devin Booker (hamstring) may equate to a few more minutes for Crowder, he's role as a spot-up shooter hasn't really changed. He did knock down his first three-pointer of the series Sunday, but through four games he's a dreadful 1-of-17 from beyond the arc. Seemingly every year, Crowder goes through dramatic swings in three-point efficiency in the playoffs, so if the Suns can stay alive, he could be due for an overcorrection at some point.