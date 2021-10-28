Crowder finished with 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to Sacramento.

Crowder continues to hold down the starting power forward position for the Suns despite his average production. His real-life value far outweighs any potential fantasy value, making him a deeper league asset at best. Those in 12-team formats can keep an eye on him in case he gets hot at some point. Then, and only then, could you consider streaming him in for a brief stint in the big leagues.