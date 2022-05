Crowder (ankle) has returned to Sunday's Game 4 against the Mavericks, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Crowder appeared to injure his right ankle during a drive in the first quarter and limped to the locker room. However, the veteran forward was able to return to the contest just before the end of the period. Crowder has averaged 15.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists through the first three games of the series, so his availability is a huge plus for Phoenix.