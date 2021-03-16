Crowder accumulated 14 points (4-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Monday's 122-99 win over the Grizzlies.

Crowder was feeling it from beyond the arc against his former team, as all four of his shots came from downtown. The four spot is the only position that the Suns struggle with, and Crowder has probably enjoyed the most success at the position. Cameron Johnson (COVID-19 protocols) will continue to see time upon his return, as will Frank Kaminsky, but Crowder may be the best fantasy option of the trio due to his multi-dimensional production.