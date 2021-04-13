Crowder had 26 points (8-12 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Monday's win over the Rockets.

The veteran scored all of his 26 points in the first half, but he disappeared in the final 24 minutes of action. He still led the Suns in scoring over the likes of Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton, but that isn't a realistic expectation going forward since this was Crowder's first game with at least 20 points since he finished with 20 points in a win over the Pelicans on February 19 -- nearly two months ago.