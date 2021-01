Crowder will start Saturday against the Nuggets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 30-year-old came off the bench the past three games but will rejoin the starting five Saturday with Devin Booker (hamstring) sidelined. Crowder is averaging 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.8 minutes this season.