Crowder is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Crowder is set for his second start in as many games. He's averaging 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 27.4 minutes per game this season, and he's had 14 or more points in each of his last three starts.