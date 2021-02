Crowder will start Tuesday's game against the Nets. Gerald Bourquet of FanSided.com reports.

Crowder has come off the bench across his past five appearances, and Frank Kaminsky has started at power forward across the past six games. However, Tuesday, Crowder will be back in the starting five with Kaminsky coming off the bench. Across Crowder's past five starts, he's averaged 14.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.8 minutes.