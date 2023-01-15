Crowder, who has been away from the Suns all season while the team explores avenues to trade him, has been working out daily in Atlanta in order to stay ready for his next opportunity to play, Chris Haynes of BleacherReport.com reports.

Since the Suns were committed to moving fourth-year Cameron Johnson into a starting role ahead of the season, Crowder was primed to lose playing time and thus came to a mutual agreement with Phoenix to pursue trade options. Johnson was off to a strong start to the season before suffering a meniscus injury Nov. 4 that required surgery, but the Suns and Crowder haven't explored the idea of reintegrating him even though the team has been further decimated by injuries with all of Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul (hip), Landry Shamet (hip), Cameron Payne and Devin Booker (groin) having missed time of late. Until Crowder is likely moved ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, he'll continue to work out on his own in preparation for his next destination.