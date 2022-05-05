Crowder racked up 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-109 win over the Mavericks.

Starting center Deandre Ayton ran into foul trouble and played only 18 minutes in the contest, but Crowder picked up much of the frontcourt slack with his highest scoring performance since early March. The veteran forward chipped in a team-high seven boards in his best performance of the postseason thus far. Crowder is averaging 8.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals across eight playoff contests.